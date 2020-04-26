Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded LCS Planning Yard Contract Worth a Potential $107.9 million

PASCAGOULA, MS (STL.News) Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract modification to exercise the first option year of the existing Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) Planning Yard contract. This option has a potential total value of up to $107.9 million for planning yard services in support of in-service LCS class ships.

“Our outstanding and experienced Shipyard Planning Yard team is poised to continue the excellent and efficient execution of this important work for our Navy customer,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said.

The planning yard design services contract will continue to provide the LCS program with post-delivery life-cycle support, which includes fleet modernization program planning, design engineering and modeling, logistics support, long-lead-time material support, and preventative and planned maintenance system item development and scheduling. Unique to this planning yard effort is the requirement to manage the scheduling of all planned, continuous and emergent maintenance and associated availabilities.