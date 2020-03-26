Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (STL.News) Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) (“HII” or the “Company”) announced today an offering by the Company of senior notes (the “Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that, subject to certain exceptions, guarantees debt under its credit facility or its capital markets debt.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, and there shall not be any offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale of Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of an offering memorandum.