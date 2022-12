© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the entrance to the National Bank of Hungary building in Budapest,Hungary February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s annual inflation could slow to single-digit by the end of 2023, National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Barnabas Virag said in an article posted on the central bank’s website on Friday. Virag said annual average inflation could be around 14.6% in 2022 and at a similar level next year as well.