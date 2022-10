© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga speaks during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has a “good chance” to avoid recession, with economic growth seen at around 1% next year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told a business conference on Monday.

Varga said growth would slow down next year but gain pace again from the second half of 2023.