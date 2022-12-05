Hungary central bank chief sees 15%-18% inflation in 2023, urges end to price caps

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Central Bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy speaks during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s inflation could be between 15% and 18% next year, the National Bank of Hungary’s governor told a parliament committee on Monday, while also sharply criticising the government’s price caps imposed on fuels, basic foodstuffs and mortage rates. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told the committee that “all price caps should be phased out immediately,” the bank’s spokesman told Reuters.