Hungary cenbank ready to use all tools to reach inflation target -newspaper

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s central bank sees no alternative to reaching its inflation target and is ready to use all tools at its disposal to restore price stability, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“The central bank will use all tools to reach price stability and preserve (financial) stability at all costs,” Virag was quoted as saing in an interview by business daily Vilaggazdasag.