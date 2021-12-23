Humboldt: Levi Goodell Sentenced for Possession of Firearm

Investigation of Domestic Abuse, Leads to Humboldt Man, Levi Goodell Being Sentenced to Federal Prison for Felon in Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

(STL.News) A Humboldt, Iowa man who possessed a sawed-off shotgun was sentenced December 15, 2021 to 8 years in federal prison.

Levi Goodell, age 26, from Humboldt, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 28, 2021, guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evidence in the case showed Goodell possessed a sawed-off shotgun, with a barrel less than 18 inches in length, that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transferring Record. Goodall possessed the firearm knowing he was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a convicted felon. Goodall has a criminal history consisting of 5 burglaries, an OWI, an assault, and absence from custody.

Law enforcement discovered Levi Goodell’ illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition during an investigation into his kidnapping, assault, harassment, and domestic abuse of another person.

Goodell was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Goodell was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Goodell is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today