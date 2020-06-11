Hudson Man Glenn Hoyt Harrison Sentenced For Theft Of Government Funds

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington has sentenced Glenn Hoyt Harrison (71, Hudson) to three years and five months in federal prison for theft of government funds. As part of his sentence, the court also entered a money judgment of $363,344.10, the proceeds from the offense, and ordered Harrison to pay restitution.

Harrison had pleaded guilty on August 29, 2019.

According to court documents, Harrison’s mother, L.S., was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits. L.S. passed away in November 1994, and her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Consequently, the SSA continued to make the benefit payments. From November 1994, through December 2017, Harrison accessed the funds meant for L.S. and used them for his own personal expenses. In total, Harrison knowingly and willfully stole approximately $363,344.10 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Suzanne Huyler.

