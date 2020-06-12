Hudson Man Charles Poole Indicted For Production, Receipt, And Possession Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return of an indictment charging Charles Poole (47, Hudson) with one count of production of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted on all counts, Poole faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Poole that the United States intends to forfeit two cellphones possessed by Poole and alleged to have been used in the commission of these offenses.

According to the indictment, between October 2019 and January 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported several CyberTips involving the receipt and distribution of child pornography over Facebook, between user “charlie.poole.14” and another unidentified user. Using IP addresses provided by Facebook, as well as account information for “charlie.poole.14,” law enforcement identified the user as Poole.

On April 29, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Poole’s residence and discovered hundreds of images of child pornography on his devices, including an image he had produced. Law enforcement determined that the image depicted an approximately 12-year-old girl known to Poole.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Candace Garcia Rich.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

