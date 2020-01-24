Hubert Dupigny Convicted In Manhattan Federal Court Of Sex Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) – Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a federal jury yesterday found Hubert Dupigny, a/k/a “Fox,” guilty of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, following an eight-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Hubert Dupigny recruited girls who were in foster care, then sexually exploited them for financial profit. Such predatory conduct is repugnant and, as the jury found, deserving of a guilty verdict. Dupigny now awaits sentencing for his crimes.”

According to the allegations contained in the Indictment and evidence presented during the trial in Manhattan federal court:

From at least in or about August 2016 through in or about May 2017, Hubert Dupigny, a/k/a “Fox,” the defendant, engaged in a conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. The defendant recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, advertised, provided, obtained, and maintained two minor victims (“Victim-1” and “Victim-2”) for the purpose of commercial sex.

The defendant recruited Victim-1 and Victim-2 when they were living in foster care facilities or homes in New York City. The defendant used Backpage.com to post advertisements of Victim-1 and Victim-2 for commercial sex, and then directed Victim-1 and Victim-2 to meet customers to engage in commercial sex out of an abandoned home in Brooklyn, New York.

The conviction of Hubert Dupigny is the culmination of the prosecution of 19 defendants, set forth in eight indictments, for the sex trafficking of at least 20 minor girls and young adults in New York State’s social services system. With Dupigny ’s conviction, all 19 of the defendants have now been convicted, either via guilty plea or following trial.

Dupigny , 36, of Brooklyn, New York, was convicted of two counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. The defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on each count of sex trafficking of a minor, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on each of the three counts of conviction. The maximum potential sentences are prescribed by Congress and provided for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge. Sentencing will take place before Judge Furman on May 13, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

Any individuals who believe they have information that may be relevant to this investigation should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) at (212) 384-1000 or https://tips.fbi.gov/.

Mr. Berman thanked the FBI and the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) for their outstanding work in this matter, particularly the FBI-NYPD New York Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

