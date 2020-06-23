HPD: Investigation of Deceased Male At 7334 Shady Grove Lane

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results in the death of a male found at 7334 Shady Grove Lane about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday (June 21).

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Officers K. Fregia and N. Sharp reported:

Officers responded to a report of a male found in White Oak Bayou by bicyclists riding in the area. The victim appeared to have been in the water for several hours before he was discovered.

The investigation is pending the victim’s cause of death determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

