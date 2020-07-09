HPD: Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 12221 Lemon Ridge Lane

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 12221 Lemon Ridge Lane about 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday (July 7).

The identity of the victim, 40, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeants T. Simmons and K. Meek reported:

About 11:45 p.m., the victim was seen outside his apartment when witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. The man was found about 10 minutes later near a dumpster in the apartment complex. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his right side. Someone in a private vehicle then drove the victim to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Two persons were seen running from the scene. Anyone with information on their identities or with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

