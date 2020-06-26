HPD Investigating Homicide of Deaundra Charles Pipkins At 8700 Richmond Avenue

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at 8700 Richmond Avenue about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday (June 24). The victim, Deaundra Charles Pipkins, 23, was transported to West Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant M. Miller and Detectives M. Arrington, M. Perez and D. Stark reported:

Mr. Pipkins was shot at least one time while he sat in the passenger side of a vehicle traveling eastbound at the above address. The driver transported him to the hospital.

The suspect, described only as a heavy-set black male with dreadlocks, was last seen in a newer model, white Mercedes Benz with dark tinted windows. The vehicle was also driving eastbound on RIchmond Avenue and then turned southbound on Dunvale Road to flee the scene.

Anyone with information in this case, or on the identity of the wanted suspect, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS

