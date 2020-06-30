HPD Identified Victim as Joseph Luis Olguin Found at Irvington Boulevard

Houston, TX (STL.News) June 30, 2020 – Houston police have learned the identity and cause of death of a man found at 4750 Irvington Boulevard about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday (June 27).

The victim is identified as Joseph Luis Olguin, 24.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives W. Huff and J. Nguyen reported:

Houston Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a trash fire behind a business at the above address and discovered the victim was deceased and had been burned.

An investigator with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science (HCIFS) arrived on the scene and initially believed the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds.

An autopsy revealed the wounds to the victim, Mr. Olguin, were gunshot wounds.

At this time, there is no known witness or suspect(s) in the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

