HPCL's net loss narrows to Rs 2475 crore in Q2

State-run () on Thursday reported a second straight quarterly loss as it held prices of petrol, diesel and LPG despite rising costs.

The refiner’s net loss for the September quarter stood at Rs 2,475 crore against a net profit of Rs 1,919 crore during the corresponding period of previous year. In the previous quarter, the company had posted a loss of Rs 8557 crore.

The net loss, however, narrowed in the September quarter due to a one-time LPG grant of Rs 5617 crore provided by the government, the company said.

“With changed input cost dynamics during Q2 FY22-23, the company was able to negotiate better prices and partially mitigate the effect of high costs. Nonetheless, high input costs and consequent depressed marketing margins continued to impact the profitability, resulting in net loss of Rs 2,172 crore during July-Sep 2022,” HPCL said in a regulatory filing.



Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,14,172 crore for the period July-Sep 2022 registering growth of 30% over revenue from operations during the corresponding period of previous year.

The company reported an ebitda loss of Rs 12,058 crore in the June quarter.

Gross Refining Margin for the quarter stood at $8.24 per barrel compared to expectations of $5.5 per barrel.

The stock closed at Rs 211.05 per share on the NSE, down 1.70%.

HPCL refineries at Mumbai and Visakh processed crude thru-put of 4.49 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) during July-Sep 2022 (2.53 MMT crude processed during the corresponding period of previous year). The thru-put during Apr-Sep 2022 period was 9.30 MMT as compared to 5.04 MMT crude processed during Apr-Sep 2021.



The company said during the quarter, works on major projects like Rajasthan Refinery Project (HRRL), Chhara LNG Regasification Terminal, 80 TMT LPG cavern at Mangalore etc. are progressing well and construction of its compressed Biogas Plant (CBG) of 14 TPD (tones per day) capacity at Budaun in UP is also nearing completion.

