How Ukraine Became a Crypto Innovation Hub – Alex Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation

Alex Bornyakov is the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about how the country is using cutting edge technologies such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs and web3 in face of the dreadful challenges of war.

Among the topics discussed are how the crypto community’s charity is helping Ukrainians on the ground, how NFTs were transformed into a tool for documenting history and what does the industry need to do after the FTX debacle.

