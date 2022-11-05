How to value stocks using SOTP valuation method?

Value investing is an approach that has helped many investors in generating enormous wealth. To begin with, one of its greatest practitioners has been Warren Buffett.

Value investing is often explained as something of an aim to buy assets for less than they’re worth but then, there’s a lot more to it. Several businesses operate as a cluster rather than a single entity. They are more often called conglomerates.

When an analyst or a market participant tracks a huge company like ITC, which has a diversified business, they use a valuation method called sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation. It is one of the most widely used methods across the world.

What is SOTP valuation?

SOTP is a method of valuation of the firm wherein, each of the company’s subsidiaries or its business segment is valued separately. Thereafter, all of them are added together to calculate the firm’s total value.

The SOTP valuation is useful for answering several questions such as:

– If a conglomerate is considering a spin-off or divestiture of one division, how much might this division be worth? And could the company’s market valuation increase after the sale?

– If a conglomerate-styled company, such as ITC is currently being undervalued by the market, is it because its segments are of much worth separately than they are collectively?

– Would it make sense for one company to split into two separate entities if shareholders of the original company could significantly increase the value of their shares?

Step-by-step process for SOTP valuation

Following are the steps that will help to derive SOTP Valuation:

Step 1: The first step is a crucial one in this jigsaw as it’s about finding out a different segment, in which the company operates along with separate financial statements for each segment.

Step 2: After the completion of the first step, the second step is more about doing some math. One needs to perform the valuation of each segment. You need to choose an appropriate peer group and valuation matrix. For example, if we are valuing the hotel segment of ITC, in that case, the valuation matrix can be used such as enterprise value or EV/EBITDA.

Step 3: Once the second step is completed, the third step is about summing up. We will add the value of all segments together to get the final valuation of a firm.

SOTP & diversification discount

Diversification discounts, also known as conglomerate discounts, typically occur when companies are valued by sum-of-the-parts or SOTP. This is because multiple business segments are evaluated where there is not enough information about the business metrics and the management focus is lacking.

Diversification discounts typically range from 10 to 30%. However, it may vary significantly in certain countries. For example, in India, SOTP diversification discounts can be as high as 50%.

Like every rose has its thorn, similarly, SOTP has some limitations too, and the following are some of the limitations of SOTP valuation:

– SOTP valuation is based on the appropriate information provided for each segment. However, not all conglomerates break out their financial information to evaluate each business segment individually.

– A SOTP valuation can be fully-realised if management agrees to break up the segments and operate as a separate company/entity. However, this becomes impossible as company size and executive compensation are usually closely related and a spin-off may not be in their interest.

– Another problem is that SOTP’s segment scores vary by phase of the business cycle. This information can be very difficult to verify due to the limited information available.

I’m sure after reading this, you will have a fair idea about how the SOTP valuation method gives the overall valuation of large businesses, as a whole.

(The author is Director, Choice Equity Broking)