How to Report Fraud – If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available at the National Elder Fraud Hotline.

(STL.News) Consumer reports about fraud and fraud attempts are critical to law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute schemes targeting older adults. If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-372-8311.

This Department of Justice Hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying next steps, including identifying appropriate reporting agencies, providing information to callers to assist them in reporting or connecting them with agencies, and providing resources and referrals on a case-by-case basis.

The hotline is staffed from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. English, Spanish, and other languages are available. More information about the Department’s elder justice efforts can be found on the Department’s Elder Justice website, www.elderjustice.gov.

Victims are encouraged to file a complaint online with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at this WEBSITE or by calling 1-800-225-5324.