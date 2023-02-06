How To Quit Smoking While Pregnant? (Here Are Our Best Tips)

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Women have to go through a lot of hormone changes when they are pregnant. Everything that a mother puts in her body can directly affect the baby. If you smoke during pregnancy your little one will be exposed to different chemicals. These harmful chemicals include nicotine and carbon monoxide. If you think second hand smoke isn’t a problem think again. Mothers who breathe the tobacco of others are likely to have a lot of health problems. If you want to quit smoking while pregnant there are a lot of things that you can try. However, you need the willpower to deal with withdrawal symptoms.

How Can Smoking during Pregnancy Harm Your Baby?

If you are smoking during pregnancy it can be threatening for your baby. As smoking decreases the amount of oxygen it can lead to placenta problems. The placenta is the organ that is responsible for providing your baby with oxygen and other nutrients. It helps a pregnant woman get rid of all the waste. Smokers usually give premature birth.

When the baby is born too soon it can develop some disability or deficiency in general. Your baby is likely born with a birth defect commonly known as a cleft lip. If you are pregnant you should try to quit smoking as your baby can have sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). If this isn’t enough you will have a baby with a very low weight.

Babies with a lower weight have to deal with many health problems as compared to normal ones. Many of these problems can be fatal to their health. It will lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, and even heart disease. If you are a chain smoker it is best to get help from a doctor. There are plenty of ways in which you can quit smoking for the safety of your baby. Even if you try and quit smoking before you get pregnant the chances of a lower-weight birth are high. If you can try and quit after three months or later in the pregnancy, your body is still at risk.

How to Quit Smoking When You Are Pregnant?

Are you ready to go smoke-free? Here are some helpful tips that you can try:

1. Get Ready

If you are pregnant try to look for a method that can help you quit smoking. It is best to stop smoking right away as it can create a big issue for the unborn baby. When you are pregnant but cannot stop yet it is better to take tiny steps. You can try and cut down on smoking as much as you can. It is necessary to talk to your doctor as they can guide you well. They may ask you to try out nicotine replacement therapy or other medications.

Moreover, you can try and get rid of cigarettes, ashtrays, and lighters. Women can clean their houses and look for new clothes to get rid of the smoking and smell. If you are living with your partner or friends, it is best to discuss the methods of quitting. Not happy with this option? You can use your willpower to stay away from smoking.

2. Make a Plan for Quitting

Pregnant women must quit smoking before it gets too late. They can find ways to avoid going to places where others are smoking. You may feel difficult to cope with the thought of not smoking. It can even make you restless but that doesn’t mean you cannot try. Once you plan to handle your craving just put your mind to it. There is nothing better than changing your daily routine. Why not avoid everything that makes you think of a cigarette?

Many people smoke when they are stressed out. You can try listening to music or choose an activity that excites you. It will not only keep the stress away but help you quit smoking. Many good plans can help you cope with the withdrawal symptoms of smoking.

3. Doesn’t Matter If You Quit & Start Again

Pregnant women can go for a walk after dinner and leave the cigarette aside. The first few weeks of quitting may seem challenging but you can handle it if you want. It is necessary to at least try and quit, even if you start doing it again.

Many people quit and start smoking many times before they reach a goal. Each time you start with cigarettes you can look back at the time when you thought about quitting. Remind yourself how necessary it is to quit smoking for your baby’s health.

4. Get support

It is necessary to ask your loved ones for some support during tough times. You can also ask for some tips from your friends or family. Nothing can be better than getting counseling as it can ease your mind. Pregnant women who use telephone, group, or face-to-face counseling sessions are likely to improve in a short time. You can look for a beneficial counseling program that can help you deal with withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: UK braces for wave of Omicron infections

Are E-Cigarettes Safe For Use During Pregnancy?

E-cigarettes are fairly new and many people still don’t know about them. However, many current types of research indicate that e-cigarettes are less risky than smoking. Normally a cigarette contains tobacco and nicotine that can make you addicted. When it comes to E-cigarettes it will help you inhale nicotine with a vapor instead of smoking. However, nicotine in itself is very harmful.

E-cigarettes don’t produce tar and carbon monoxide. This chemical is very harmful to newborn babies. These vapors from an e-cigarette do contain some harmful chemicals but at a much lower level. If using an e-cigarette can reduce your cravings it is better than continuing to smoke with the traditional method. It will be safe for you and your baby’s health. If you can try and stop smoking altogether nothing can be a better choice. Moreover, you can try nicotine replacement therapy which is turning out to be a good option.