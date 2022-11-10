How to invest when it comes to pharma and new age tech stocks? Dipan Mehta answers

“There is no denying the fact that all of these listed digital companies are outstanding businesses and if you want to make money in equities, the thumb rule is to buy an outstanding business at reasonable valuations; but reasonable valuation is where the question mark is. The way to work around this is to increase the horizon period which is what we are doing,” says Dipan Mehta, Founder Director, Elixir Equities

is at an all time high, is sitting at an all time high, at a multiyear low, Divi's has just about started cracking while people have stopped tracking , . Why is the pharma framework so differentiated?

The answer for that in one line is business strategy. In pharma, one has to have a strategy that will work two, three years down the line and companies like Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma have made pains to ensure that the products which they are launching a couple of years down the line are such where their competition is limited and they can get the best in terms of the assets, higher realisations and protection of margins.

This is especially in the case of Sun Pharma, which has gone slow in launching generic products in the US market but focused extensively on specialty products and that bet is playing out really well over here.

At the same time, all the three companies are focussed very heavily on the Indian domestic markets. So in a way, they were ahead in their thinking when it came to the pharmaceutical sector and we are seeing the kind of rewards that the shareholders have reaped because of a very sound strategy undertaken by the managements.

The kind of price correction which we are seeing because of competitive intensity in the US generic market remains unabated and that particular sector is getting less and less attractive going forward.

« Back to recommendation storiesAt the same time, healthcare expenses in the Indian market have become much more attractive and one needs to find specialty niche products across the board in the global pharmaceutical market to survive and these companies have done so which is why I think investors are rewarding them. Going forward, that will also be the trend. One has to be very selective when it comes to pharma and focus on only a few players which have got the strategy right.

With the one-year lock-ins ending, the kind of price damage that we have seen in all the newly listed entities like , , , , are you willing to buy any of these names after the recent fall and with new found focus on profitability?

We are very positive on all these new age digital companies and the poison really is coming out at this point of time with the lock-in getting over and done with. Right from the listing of most of these companies, by and large the fundamentals have only been improving. It is just that profits may seem a bit later down the line, down a few quarters or so but management commentary is focussed more on profitability than ever before.

Clearly the managements of all these digital companies is listening to what the market has to tell them and accordingly they are making changes in their business model and trying to curtail expenses and grow the business in such a way that they can deliver profits and that too solid profits over the next two, three years or so.

There is no denying the fact that all of these listed digital companies are outstanding businesses and if you want to make money in equities, the thumb rule is to buy an outstanding business at reasonable valuations; but reasonable valuation is where the question mark is. The way to work around this is to increase the horizon period which is what we are doing.

So our strategy for all these companies, whether it is Nykaa or Zomato, PB Fintech and even to an extent Paytm, is you buy them with a three to five year view and as a basket if one or two of them really succeed and become large companies, these could easily be multibaggers from these levels.

Piramal Enterprise, despite the brand and despite the advantage that they have in terms of borrowing at a very attractive rate from the market, has not lived up to expectations. They could have done a lot more given the potential of the financial sector, their expertise and the brand they have?

You are right, maybe a few mistakes have been made but the worst seems to be over and it takes courage to make all these write-offs to be over and done with. Typically, many of the banks and NBFCs which have done these write-offs, start to perform exceedingly well six to 12 months down the line. I think course correction has taken place as far as the strategy is concerned and going forward, it will be a major player in the NBFC space and focus on retail means these bad loans will remain more or less under control.

Do keep in mind that it is a very aggressive management and it is a competitive industry where one needs an aggressive management like the Piramal Group. They will make a success of the financial services business per se. They are looking at a lot of technology platform related offerings. Let us see how that plays out but valuations are certainly attractive and all the provisioning is more or less over and done with.

The overall environment for banks and NBFCs is very good and the key competitive advantage for the NBFC space will be the ability to raise resources as we follow more and more tighter monetary policy and will certainly have an edge over there.

