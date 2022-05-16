How to Declutter Your Office to Create a Better Working Environment

(STL.News) Are you trying to improve your working environment? Decluttering your office is one of the first steps. It improves your mental clarity, alleviates the signs of anxiety and depression, and improves the quality of your sleep. It reduces the allergens in your space and makes your space more inviting. Here are a few tips for decluttering and creating a better working environment.

Digitize Your Documents and Notes

You can save a lot of space if you keep digital copies of your important documents and notes. The clutter in most offices is paper-based. It may include meeting notes, business cards, and sticky notes. They do not only take up a lot of space but also make it difficult to organize your space.

You probably don’t use these documents often. Instead of having them around for the off-chance you may need, you would be smarter to digitize them. Plenty of smartphone apps can help you store and scan documents.

If you believe you might lose important documents, take photos of them and recycle the paper versions. Note-taking apps like Google Docs, Evernote, and Google Keep will come in handy.

Don’t Keep Items that You Don’t Need

Avoid keeping items that serve no purpose. Instead of wasting time trying to decide on the right things to discard, get rid of everything that you don’t use. Keep the items in a storage facility in Austin Texas and slowly bring back what you need.

If there is anything that you haven’t touched in a month or more, it doesn’t need to be in your space. Put it in storage and get it back when necessary. While it may seem like an extreme method, it is an excellent way to boost productivity and clear clutter.

Take a Picture

Taking a photograph of your office space may help. You may notice clutter that you would otherwise miss. Try taking photographs from different angles for perspective.

Alternatively, you can have colleagues look at your space and identify clutter. Seeing your working space in the same light as your guests could shock you.

Organize the Space Based On Practicality

After reducing the clutter in your office, start organizing your workspace with functionality in mind. Arrange the items you have based on how often you use them. For example, the notebook you use every day should be more accessible than the HR manual that you only use twice a year.

Organizing the space for practicality promotes workflow. Keep your pens, notebook, and chargers in the top drawers. Items that you don’t need often can go in the lower drawers. The system is simple, and it can boost productivity.

Declutter Everyday

Set aside some time for decluttering every day. With only ten minutes of your day, you can make your office space look and feel better. Start your day by clearing your desk or get rid of unnecessary files at the end of the day.

Decluttering doesn’t need to take up a lot of time. It can be a part of your daily routine. After a while, it becomes part of your routine.

Keep the Cables Under Control

If your cables are running wild, your office could look more cluttered than it really is. Organize your HDMI cords, laptop chargers, and headphone dongles. There should be a clear organization system, whether they are running under or on your desk.

Decluttering your office space has lots of benefits. It improves your mood and promotes mental clarity. Luckily, it doesn’t need to be impossible. Start by keeping the items you don’t need away, controlling your cables, and digitizing your documents.