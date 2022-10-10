Finance

How to ask for what you want before taking a job

October 10, 2022
Hattie Francis

University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business

Employers aren’t going to volunteer a higher salary in a job offer unless you’re willing to be your own advocate.

Are you looking through the details of a new job offer or planning to ask for a raise with your current employer? The labor shortage and need for good employees means you still have some leverage.

And with inflation the highest it’s been in decades, you shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to get the salary you deserve. Now’s your chance to negotiate.

As a professor at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, I’ve been teaching and studying negotiations for more than 10 years. When looking to close the deal on a new job offer, many people — especially financially vulnerable people, as I’ve shown in my past research — don’t take full advantage of the opportunity to negotiate.

Too often, people suppress their own economic advancement because they view negotiations as a zero-sum, win/lose scenario. But you can learn to see yourself as a valuable contributor and ask for the terms that would keep you happily putting in the work. 

Here’s how to ask for the job offer you want:

Don’t be shy. Yes, negotiating can be uncomfortable. But if you don’t ask for what you want now, you’re unlikely to get it. That can eventually leave you resentful and looking for a new job sooner than you otherwise would have. After you have an offer in-hand, be ready to negotiate.