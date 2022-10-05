Crypto

How The State Of Global Markets Could Be Pushing The Federal Reserve To Adopt Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine

October 5, 2022
Alexander Graham

This is an opinion editorial by Mike Hobart, a communications manager for Great American Mining.

In the wee hours of the morning on Friday, September 23, 2022, markets saw yields on the U.S. 10-year bond (ticker: US10Y) spike up over 3.751% (highs not seen since 2010) shocking the market into fears of breaching 4% and the potential for a run in yields as economic and geopolitical uncertainty continued to gain momentum.