How Tech Can Help You Make a More Accessible Home

If you or someone in your home needs a more accessible environment now or you are just looking to the future, and most of us have temporary mobility issues at some point in our lives, there are many ways that tech can help make living at home easier. While all of these innovations are good for accessibility, they are also simply good for ease of living. Whether it’s not-great eyesight, problems with dexterity, or simply a desire to be able to come home and fling yourself on the couch and tell the house what to do rather than go around adjusting the lighting and thermostat, tech has the answer.

Things to Consider

There are several things you should take into consideration before going with accessible upgrades for your home. True, they are great for coping with stress as it relates to ease of living, but budget may limit what you are able to do, so be sure to keep an eye on innovative solutions because prices tend to decrease dramatically once something has been on the market for a while. Another factor is how easy the devices are to use relative to how tech-savvy any individual is. Finally, think carefully about the person’s needs. There is a lot of tech that can be useful for someone with vision issues, but it probably also needs to be voice-activated.

Add a Home Lift

Having Canadian home lifts available can be a boon for anyone with knee problems, in a wheelchair, or who otherwise has issues going up and down stairs. For older adults, stairs can be the one element that makes it impossible for them to age in their own homes, and a home lift can make all the difference. Installing one may be easier and less costly than you think.

Security

While many people may welcome the additional security offered by a smart doorbell or similar options that involve a camera at the door to identify guests, these can be particularly helpful for people who have mobility issues. It allows them to identify who is at the door without having to actually answer it. Smart locks can be activated by voice or can allow access to specific individuals who can stop by without having to knock or ring a bell to get inside.

Eye Tracking Technology

This exciting technology works via infra-red, allows individuals to operate devices using their eyes, and allows people to do everything from play games to use their computers and more. It is useful for those who are paralyzed but also for those who are temporarily unable to type, such as those recovering from carpal tunnel or a broken bone. Eye tracing tech still has some way to go before it is as widely available as something like voice control, but it is currently helping many people and offers promise for the future.

Smart Home Comfort

With an integrated smart home hub and voice commands, people who may struggle with manual dexterity, vision, mobility, or other issues can easily adjust the lighting and temperature in any given room, search for movies and music, and much more.

