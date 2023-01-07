

How Taylor Swift fans are helping drive up the value of vinyl: Some of the most sought-after discs are selling for hundreds or even thousands of poundsBy Toby Walne, Financial Mail on Sunday Published: 16:52 EST, 7 January 2023 | Updated: 16:57 EST, 7 January 2023

Record: Taylor Swift’s Midnights is already the biggest seller of the century on vinylA new generation of vinyl collectors is boosting the value of recent classic records by musicians such as Taylor Swift, Radiohead and The White Stripes. Some of the most sought-after discs are selling for hundreds or even thousands of pounds. Record sales are booming, with as many as 5.5 million albums bought last year. But it’s not just the old classics that command the top prices – the likes of The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. So-called Millennials and young people in Generation Z – anyone born between 1981 and 2012 – are embracing the vinyl craze that was once the domain of nostalgic music lovers. They are interested in new hits and recent classics as well as the old favourites. The top-selling vinyl record of the 21st Century is Midnights by the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. It was only released last October and has so far sold more than 80,000 copies. Les Hare, owner of Kingbee Records vinyl shop in Manchester for the past 35 years, says: ‘Many of our customers were not even born when my record shop first opened – but they are a key part of the vinyl renaissance. ‘Streaming over the internet is a great way to discover new music. But many more people now own a record player and realise there is something tactile about vinyl that is hard to resist. ‘Vinyl also usually offers better sound quality than streaming and from increasingly obsolete CDs.’ How to make money from collecting A growing number of albums are seeing their value soar. You can check prices fetched on the marketplace of website Discogs. As well as popularity and scarcity, the value of an album is affected by its condition and when it was printed. Reissues may not command as high prices as copies printed when an album was first released. Discogs also has details of the different pressings of records made over the years. For tips and ideas about what to buy, the monthly magazine Record Collector offers insight and useful information. It also issues an industry bible Rare Record Price Guide for £35. Be wary of buying blind off the internet as condition is key – and you are better off seeing the vinyl in person if possible. Vinyl is professionally graded, but descriptions are misleading. For example, ‘good’ is actually a badly scratched disc and even ‘very good’ may have scratches and the odd crackle and pop. Investors are usually most interested in buying ‘near mint’ or ‘mint’ – double the value of a ‘very good’ record. The grading is applied to the state of the disc as well as the album cover. Limited edition reissues, coloured vinyl, picture discs and box sets are often particularly sought after and therefore often command the highest prices.To find out when a disc was released, check the record company logo and issue code on the disc and sleeve. There is also a ‘matrix run-out’ code on the inner groove that can help identify when and where a record was pressed.New classics Vinyl sales have been rising for 15 years, but Les Hare believes they have further to run. ‘As interest in vinyl continues to grow, we can expect more reissues and limited editions to come out,’ he says. ‘This may only increase demand in the vinyl market and should also open up interest in different genres.’ He adds that dance music on vinyl is also doing particularly well at the moment. ‘Musicians such as Joey Negro are inspired by 1970s disco and reinventing the music for new generations. His 2016 Remixed With Love albums can sell for £100 or more,’ says Hare.Recent valuable vinyl releases The White Stripes, Lafayette Blues A rare seven-inch white vinyl disc with picture inserts that was issued in 1998 on the Italy Records label. The B-side is the single Sugar Never Tasted So Good. This single originally cost just £5. Now £300Taylor Swift, 1989 The original standard album was released in 2014 and is worth around £60. But a reissue, released by Big Machine Records in 2018 and limited to 5,000 copies, is now worth £500. The album was named after the year in which Swift was born. Now £500Radiohead, OK ComputerA three-disc set with cassette that can be read by a ZX Spectrum computer was a 20th anniversary special package released in 2017 by Parlophone Capitol. The set was released for a then pricey £100. Now £260Pulp, Different Class The 1995 limited edition Island Records release included not only the classic family wedding album image, but also a dozen alternatives you could fold into the cover to provide a different image. The record originally cost £15. Now £250PJ Harvey, Dry The 1992 release of this iconic record on the independent Too Pure label is PJ Harvey’s debut studio album. It helped launch the career of the previously unknown singer-songwriter. The numbered record originally cost £10. Now £250Eric Prydz, Opus Swedish DJ who specialised in electronic music released this limited edition box set of four records in 2016 on Virgin EMI Records. It includes the popular hit Call On Me. Originally sold for £60. Now £1,800Cake, Box set This alternative rock group release from 2014 by Upbeat Records featured five coloured albums in each package and was limited to a total of 900 vinyl box set copies. They were originally for sale at £75. Now £800

