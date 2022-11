How stable are stablecoins in the FTX crypto market contagion?

If early November’s FTX collapse was crypto’s “Lehman moment” — as more than a few pundits have suggested — will the FTX contagion now spread to stablecoins? After all, (USDT), the market leader, briefly lost its United States dollar peg on Nov. 10. In normal times, this might have raised alarm bells.

But, these aren’t normal times.Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph