How Publicly Traded Bitcoin Miners Survive In The Bear Market – Bitcoin Magazine

October 6, 2022
Alexander Graham

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel to talk about what it’s like to be a publicly traded bitcoin miner during the bear market and what moves bitcoin miners can make to better secure their future while navigating bear markets.