How Long Does Your Dog Survive Without Food?

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Your dog may lose appetite and it can get worse if they refuse to eat completely. This is not a pleasant experience for all dog owners. If your dog has not been eating well then it is best to get to the root of the problem. You may also wonder how long your dog would survive if he is not eating well.

This may not last very long but if your dog is losing weight quickly then there must be some other problem. If this problem persists for extended periods, then this is a sign that there is something wrong you’re your dog. In this article, we will explain why your dog refuses to eat, and what you can do to help your dog eat again.

How Long Can Your Dog Without Eating?

Every dog is unique and there is some number of days that a dog can go on without eating. It is “safe” for dogs who want to go on a hunger strike. There are healthy and happy dogs without eating food for 3 days without eating food.

As long as your pet is drinking water then it is safe for him to not eat food. The dog might have a change in appetite and this can be a sign that something is quite serious. If you are in doubt, then it is best to get an appointment to see your vet.

Why Your Dog Is Not Eating?

As a dog owner, you must keep track of what your dog is eating. There may be a strong reason why your dog isn’t eating and this is why you must get to the root cause of the problem. There are many reasons why your dog may not be eating for you.

Some problems with the dogs must be corrected with a simple diet change, while some issues can be more complicated than you might think. Here are some possible issues that are preventing your dog from eating as usual.

Medical Issues

Some medical conditions can be the reason behind the loss of appetite. Your dog might not be eating because he has some underlying medical issues. Some common medical conditions include: stomach upsets, gingivitis, and some other infections.

Cognitive Problems

If your dog has stopped eating for many days it is a sign of cognitive problems. This disease can affect the mental and physical ability of your pet like never before. There can be a long period of depression and anxiety that causes a lack of appetite in many dogs. These animals are more like humans and they can be choosy at times. Pet owners can try and choose those foods that seem exciting and luring for their dogs. You may have to act a little patient as they can throw tantrums that are hard to manage.

The best idea is not to get panicked especially when your dog is refusing to eat. If your dog has lost appetite for the long term it can turn out to be a problem. One or two days without food may be fine but if it happens frequently this is a sign of a disease. You need to try and change the diet plan of your dog and lure the animal into eating.

What Should You Do If Your Dog Doesn’t Eat Properly?

If your dog is refusing to eat it can happen due to many factors. However, the appetite of a dog varies. The pet owner must access the needs and requirements of a dog. Once they can determine the cause it will help them find possible solutions. Being a pet owner isn’t easy as you have to make sure your furry friend remains in good health. If your dog is staying without food for many days altogether it is best to take them to a veterinarian.

You shouldn’t panic about why your dog is refusing to eat one or more meals. Just like humans, it is common for pets to lose their appetite for a short time. They may or may not be suffering from long-term effects though. However, if your dog is showing signs or symptoms or abnormalities it is not a good thing. One or two days without food can be a problem.

If this persists for a long you need to take an action right away. The first and most necessary step is to find out why your dog isn’t eating. Pet owners can keep monitoring their activities. If the furry friends are showing signs of illness try to take professional help immediately.