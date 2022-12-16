How Indian crypto firms are adapting to the market decline – The Financial Express

By Mohammed Roshan

It’s been a torrid year for crypto. The decline in prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets from the highs that were made late last year combined with the downfall of several prominent industry players has led to what has been described as yet another “crypto winter”.

India’s crypto ecosystem hasn’t gone unaffected through this rough patch. It is indeed a fight for existence for several players with falling transaction volumes, continuing regulatory vacuum, opposition from the RBI, money-laundering charges against exchanges – all of which has been happening amidst the global crypto winter.

Crypto Indian firms were already struggling with the new tax rules introduced earlier this year, that included a 30 per cent tax on income and 1 percent TDS on all transactions. These new rules significantly dampened sentiment amongst investors, especially traders and this has had a subsequent effect on Indian crypto exchanges and other firms. Top crypto exchanges in India used to earn millions of dollars in revenues due to high trading volumes saw a drastic drop in trading volume, which has been exacerbated by the overall market downturn.

Amongst these conditions, reports show that investment in crypto start-ups shrank by 75 per cent in 2022. While this has to do with global events and the overall slowdown in tech VC funding, it is largely due to recent events in crypto and the Indian government’s dislike for crypto. This has had huge implications for Indian crypto firms, which are mostly venture funded.

In this struggle for survival, crypto firms in India have had to revisit their business strategies and go lean.

To maintain a longer runway, several firms have taken extreme steps such as cutting down on all marketing and advertising expenditure. There is a focus on frugality in terms of every other expenditure, while founders run frantically to make sure that their companies are well-capitalised to survive this scenario.

We have already seen several firms suspend hiring plans and some even laying off a portion of their workforce or reversing hiring offers that were made. Firms that are hiring have taken a very cautious approach. Product launches and new investments have also been delayed. There are also unverified reports that some crypto companies have shifted operations from India to jurisdictions that are more crypto-friendly.

Some crypto firms, especially exchanges have diversified into alternate revenue streams, by tapping into potential adjacencies. For example, CoinDCX, has launched a venture investment arm that invests in startups in the Web3 infrastructure space. Coinswitch Kuber meanwhile aims to become a broader retail investment platform, with other asset class options such as mutual funds and US stocks on its app. Looking at alternative business models and revenue streams could also potentially be a way for crypto firms to generate liquidity in this crunch scenario

One of the key challenges for companies is to restore customer faith back into crypto. Amidst the prevailing negative environment, we have seen several prominent exchanges come out and reassure their users on the storage of funds, its usage and implemented new protocols to make sure that the customers’ funds are safe and that there is transparency and communication between various stakeholders who are involved.

At the same time, this can also be seen as a wonderful time for the Indian crypto industry to put its head down and build for the future, with minimal distractions. Even in the previous bear market, we have seen how it was the builders who managed to survive the downturn that reaped the benefits in the bull market.

Some of it has already started. For example, as changes in crypto Investment patterns emerge, so have companies been quick to hop on to these trends. There has been a shift to sticking just to stablecoins like Bitcoin, rather than trading. To capitalize on this, several exchanges have come up with offers like discounts on trading fees and products that enables users to have SIP into these assets.

There have also been others coming up with or partnering with self-custody solutions, encouraging users to hold their Bitcoin and other assets safely in hardware wallets. The industry and market conditions have changed drastically over the course of this year, and lean crypto firms that continue to keep building and adding value to customers will continue to survive going forward.

The author is co-founder and CEO, GoSats

