How hard has this bear market been for Bitcoin mining? Watch Market Talks on Cointelegraph – Cointelegraph

On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Drew Vosk, founder of VoskCoin, a cryptocurrency YouTube channel with over 607,000 subscribers.This week, we take a deep dive into all things crypto from the unique perspective of a Bitcoin (BTC) miner. We get Vosk’s take on the things that are impacting his bottom line as a Bitcoin miner and what challenges he is currently facing by mining Bitcoin at home as opposed to with an industrial miner.Is it worth investing in a solar mining farm with electricity costs soaring at the moment? What is the ROI, and is it more cost-effective in the long run to harness the power of the sun? Vosk not only mines Bitcoin but also a host of other coins. We ask him what his mining strategy is to stay afloat in these troubling times.Next, we pivot over to centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). We ask if he has been impacted by all the recent bankruptcies and what his main takeaway from everything that has happened is.As we approach 2023, we discuss what changes need to occur to make it easier and more cost-effective to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. We also take a look back on 2022 — has this been the toughest year for miners, and is it over, or is the worst yet to come? If you’re thinking about getting into cryptocurrency mining or setting up your own mining rig, make sure to tune in, as we’ve got some great information for anyone looking to get into the space. Who better to walk you through it all than someone who has literally put everything on the line to mine Bitcoin and has been through all the highs and lows of the market?Make sure to stay tuned until the end to get all the answers and more. We’ll also be taking your questions and comments throughout the show, so be sure to have them ready to go.Market Talks streams live every Thursday at 12:00 pm ET (5:00 pm UTC). Each week, we feature interviews with some of the most influential and inspiring people from the crypto and blockchain industry. So, be sure to head on over to Cointelegraph’s YouTube page and smash those Like and Subscribe buttons for all our future videos and updates.