How do I deal with a consistently late or absent employee? Ask HR

October 18, 2022
Hattie Francis

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

Attendance issues can be especially frustrating in workplaces that are experiencing a sustained talent shortage.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest HR professional society and author of “Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor’s answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I’m the manager of a small team. My newest employee has exhibited attendance issues since she began. She’s frequently late and at times absent altogether. Since this is a small team, I need her to be present to help get our work done. What should I do? – Kellen