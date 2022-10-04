Finance

How do I apply for an internal transfer without ruffling feathers? Ask HR

October 4, 2022
Hattie Francis

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

Transparency is a good thing and preferable to blindsiding your manager when considering an internal transfer.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest HR professional society and author of “Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor’s answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I want to transfer to a different position within my company, but I’m worried about how it will affect my standing in my current group, especially if I apply and don’t get the position. How should I approach the situation with my manager and HR? – Doris 