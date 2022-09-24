How crypto is playing a role in increasing healthy human lifespans – Cointelegraph

It’s a question that’s infatuated scientists for decades: how can we prolong life expectancy — giving humans everywhere more years of good health?

This field is known as longevity science, and within this industry, experts argue care which regards ageing as a normal but treatable ailment are rare — and of the approaches available, they can only be accessed by those who are highly educated and privileged.

Just some of the key tenets that govern this approach to medicine involve therapeutics, personalized medicine, predictive diagnostics and artificial intelligence. The goal is to eliminate a “one size fits all” attitude toward treatment, and ensure that therapies are customized to an individual’s unique medical profile. This can matter in many different ways — to the best method for tackling cancer, to the food we eat and our risk of heart disease.

And while predictive diagnostics offers an existing way of unlocking better patient outcomes, this often hinges upon using large amounts of anonymized data to determine what’s happened in the past, and how greater levels of success are achieved in the future.

Bizarrely, there are parallels between cryptocurrencies and longevity science. You could argue that this approach to medicine is currently where digital assets were back in 2013 — a time when crypto discussion was confined to online message boards, niche group chats and convoluted whitepapers. Longevity researchers are excitedly sharing their findings with one another — and collaboration is taking place across sectors. Experts are keen to ensure that anyone with an interest in this nascent field can get involved and contribute.

Educating the masses

As in the crypto industry, a big challenge that longevity science faces is education — and simply explaining this concept to the public. This is a journey that takes time, effort, money and patience.

Because of this, a dedicated event has been established so this cutting-edge concept can be discussed in an open forum. The Longevity Investors Conference is set to take place in Switzerland from Sept. 28-30. It’s being sponsored by Credit Suisse, and tickets can be paid for in cryptocurrency.

It’s being organized by Marc P. Bernegger. He’s a founding partner of Maximon — a Swiss company that invests and builds in longevity-focused companies. Bernegger explored Bitcoin in 2012 and told Cointelegraph: “There is room for everyone. We can all travel the same path but take different approaches. It’s still the same narrative.”

Just some of the items on the agenda include exploring the scientific meaning of longevity — and how this will affect individuals around the world in the long run. Discussions will also be held on how to cultivate investment in this fledgling space, and according to Bernegger, this is a field that’s of great interest to crypto enthusiasts.

The conference aims to build bridges, and highlight how scientists play a vital role in ensuring that we can all benefit from longer lifespans and a healthy retirement. While there are business opportunities to be found, investors face a challenge because they’re not from a scientific background. Likewise, bright minds often need an entrepreneurial perspective in order to bring their genius concepts to market.

Bernegger added: “There are a number of different perspectives — the entrepreneurs, the scientists, investors who bring money. They need a combination of everything. This sector appreciates new players. The more money there is, the more smart and serious people you have, the better. The industry is still finding itself. It is accessible now, and people are happy to help.”

Why crypto is a good match

It’s the science element that’s attracting early adopters of cryptocurrency to this space. The reason is simple: because many of these enthusiasts are forward looking, open minded and technology driven.

Describing the initial days of crypto, Bernegger explained: “They were all in for the technology. It was not just speculative. They saw the potential of a peer-to-peer solution, and now they see the potential with regard to ageing.”

Indeed, blockchain technology also has the potential to enhance the quest to achieve longevity. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have already been established that are funding research to support and commercialize therapeutics. This approach also ensures that donors can vote on the future direction of research projects.

Even though the bear market has cast a long shadow over the crypto sector, many of those in this industry are firmly in the “BUIDL” phase. They’re using this opportunity to innovate, cultivate new products, and develop the trends that will drive the next bull run. Longevity science can be one of them — and according to Bernegger, pioneers know that paying close attention to health is far more important than the value of any token.

We already know that the rate of ageing can be controlled, to some extent, by genetic pathways and biochemical processes. But in the coming decades, there are still so many questions to be answered — and dots to be connected — in the quest to improve our quality of life, and ensure that anyone can access it.

The Longevity Investors Conference says attendance will be strictly limited to 100 hand-picked delegates, and they’ll be able to benefit from the insights of over 30 outstanding speakers. It’s a compelling opportunity to get to know the industry inside and out, all while establishing meaningful contacts with the best people in the field.

It’s going to take place in Gstaad, one of the most exclusive Swiss mountain resorts, in a “one-of-a-kind setting” within a plush, five-star hotel, and world-class speakers flying in to attend and present. This includes members of the Longevity Science Foundation Visonary Board.. This nonprofit recently entered into a partnership with The Giving Block — tapping into a vital stream of crypto philanthropy.

If you want to know how to add years to your life, and life to your years, this could be the most important conference you ever attend.