how can I get a work permit?

More and more people worldwide refuse to use cash in favor of e-money. It is much easier and more convenient to use, and the security level is higher here. As a result, many companies worldwide provide such services, and government agencies in different countries seek to control their work. So, to operate legally, an organization must get electronic money licenses in European countries. It will avoid problems with government regulation, as well as attract new users.

What is EMI?

Many companies operate in the financial sector, but not all are EMIs. So, let’s see what it is and how it is useful.

It includes institutions with the right to issue prepaid cards, e-wallets, and other forms of e-money. They can serve both individuals and legal entities. Their list comprises various e-wallets, including those that issue electronic cards.

Why is a permit needed?

Governments of various countries strive to protect their citizens from financial terrorism and money laundering. As a result, this limits the work of companies that operate illegally. First, rather significant fines are imposed on such institutions, and sites or applications are subject to blocking.

The company must obtain official registration and a license to avoid such problems. This process takes a lot of time and is usually expensive, but companies get the opportunity to work freely without fear of legal issues.

In addition, people are more willing to cooperate with licensed companies, as they are confident in their reliability. The problem is that today there are many scammers in the financial industry. Hence, people trust licensed organizations more because they know that when obtaining permission, the company undergoes verification by government agencies.

Thus, obtaining a license has 2 main but very significant advantages: the absence of problems with regulatory authorities and the ability to attract as many customers as possible who will trust you. And this, in turn, leads to higher income.

What do you need to know to get a permit?

If you want to get a license, then your company must comply with specific rules, which are approximately the same in all EU countries:

Presence of a physical office in the chosen jurisdiction;

Availability of sufficient resources for the management of the company;

Having the proper management and staff experience to work with EMI;

Starting capital of more than 350 thousand Euros, which lies in a bank account in the selected jurisdiction.

It is worth noting that some countries may put forward additional requirements, so the choice of jurisdiction should be approached very carefully.

Where is the most accessible place to get a license?

The easiest way to get an EMI license is in Lithuania, Estonia, and the Czech Republic. These countries do not impose complex requirements for applicants, and the processing speed of applications is higher.

Most EMIs prefer to obtain a license in Lithuania, as there is no unnecessary bureaucracy here, and getting a permit takes only a few weeks. The document obtained here works throughout the EU.

Estonia is attractive because it has a straightforward and understandable taxation system. EMIs pay corporate tax – 20% (retained earnings are not taxed). Thanks to such a low rate, people in business have the opportunity to invest more money to develop their organization. In addition, there is a program that allows you to conduct business remotely from anywhere in the world, making the country more attractive to foreign companies.

Basic principles for obtaining a permit

Obtaining permission is a rather complicated process, which takes place in various EU countries in different ways. It must be considered, as the rules in one jurisdiction may not work in another.

A Directive was issued in the EU to unify all these processes, which states what mandatory requirements a company must comply with and describes the main steps for obtaining a license.

So, for starters, you need to register a company in the country where you want to get a license. Here you must also enter a legal address and a bank account. Next, you need to collect the necessary package of documents (this is different in different countries) and submit them to the regulatory body.

Further, special authorities carefully study all the documents you provided, check the company’s readiness to obtain a license, and how correctly the documents are drawn up. It can take from 3 weeks to several months. Further, you receive the commission’s decision and can start work if everything is in order.

If you are afraid of being refused when obtaining a license, contact the relevant agency for help. Specialists will check your company’s readiness to obtain a permit and help you complete all the necessary documents. It will save you a lot of time and money.

