How Blockchain is Transforming the Financial Services Industry, 2020 Report

The "How Blockchain is Transforming the Financial Services Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain has begun to come into its own in 2019.
In this study, we provide use cases and growth opportunities in 3 sectors: global payments, trade finance, and KYC/AML. These are 3 of the areas where Blockchain has been tested and leveraged with key use cases emerging in financial services; in particular, cross-border payments, and digital identification and verification. There have been use cases in smart contracts across multiple sectors; smart contracts have been especially effective in real estate, supply chain logistics, and law.
The number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in blockchain and cryptocurrency had a peak year in 2018. Year-over-year to date, the 2019 M&A count is only at 48% of 2018. In terms of value, 2019 is at 64% of the amount at the same time in 2018. The study also includes key findings and growth opportunities going forward. The interest in blockchain solutions as a means of reducing cost, improving efficiency, and increasing collaboration among private and public players is still growing in financial services. Establishing consortia and utilizing the services of large players like Hyperledger and Ethereum confirms this interest, even as smaller blockchain start-ups continue to emerge globally and make an impact.
Regulating blockchain is in development. There has been a significant advancement in the United States though; leading banks and blockchain fintechs are collaborating with regulators and experts to potentially influence future regulations. Currently, a majority of the states in the country have taken action to legislate cryptocurrency and/or blockchain. This lack of industry standards for the technology is one of the biggest concerns across industries in using blockchain.
Fintechs have been partnering with banks for several years. This cooperation will continue but there will also be consolidation; as start-ups develop and test new technologies, and grow their businesses, the larger companies will acquire them to utilize that technology.
The enthusiasm for blockchain and its promise is demonstrated in the annual global survey that the publisher conducts on the state of digital transformation in different industries. We found in that survey that the top 3 reasons banks, financial services companies, and insurance companies are investing in blockchain are: to improve the security of certain classes of data, enable systems with blockchain-specific capabilities, and to gain efficiencies in their external operating ecosystem. Financial companies identified the advantages they are already seeing from blockchain – it improves cost efficiency, enhances customer care, and facilitates further innovation.
Some of the strategic imperatives for financial services companies that are interested in transforming their operations with blockchain include education – internally and externally in their ecosystem; focus on customer expectations when developing technology; recognizing its advantages and what it enables, since it is only likely to continue to grow.
Companies Mentioned
Axoni
Cambridge Blockchain
Circle
Ethereum
Hyperledger
Ripple
SWIFT
Templum
TradeIX
Veem
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
2. Market Overview
Research Scope
About Blockchain
Blockchain Market Segmentation and Ecosystem
3. Current State of Blockchain in Financial Services
Blockchain in Financial Services – Market Size, Global
Blockchain in Financial Services – Market Size, US
Overview of Blockchain in Financial Services
Largest Financial Institutions are Among the Top Players in the Blockchain 50
First Consortia, then Universal Trade Network
Blockchain Consortia are Redefining the Blockchain Space
M&A Overview
Landscape Overview
Overview of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)
Smart Contracts
Role of Regulations – Outlook and Impact
Recent Initiatives in US Blockchain Regulation
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
4. Trade Finance
Trade Finance is an Obvious Application for Blockchain
Using Blockchain in Trade Finance
DLT Emerging as a Critical Technology in Trade Finance
Example Market Initiatives
Key Disruptor Profile – TradeIX
Key Disruptor Profile – Axoni
5. Global Payments
Overview of Cross-Border Payments
The Status Quo Payment System and the Opportunity for Blockchain
Benefits of Blockchain in Global Payments
Example Market Initiatives
Key Disruptor Profile – Veem
Key Disruptor Profile – Circle
Ripple and SWIFT – Competition Fueling Innovation
6. KYC/AML Compliance
The Cost of KYC/AML
Preventing Money Laundering Through Collaboration
Blockchain – Uniquely Positioned to Improve KYC/AML
Example Market Initiatives
Potential DLT or Blockchain-enabled KYC Solution
Example Market Initiatives
Key Disruptor Profile – Templum
Key Disruptor Profile – Cambridge Blockchain
7. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity in Financial Services – Blockchain
Strategic Imperatives for Blockchain Companies
8. Current State of Digital Transformation
Global Survey Results – Digital Solutions: All Industries, 2019
US Survey Results – Digital Solutions and Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries, 2019
US Survey Results – Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries, 2019
Global Survey Results – Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: Banking/Finance/Insurance, 2019
US Survey Results – Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries, 2019
Global Survey Results – Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: Banking/Finance/Insurance, 2019
Global Survey Results – Blockchain/Distributed Ledger: All Industries and Banking/Finance/Insurance, 2019
The Last Word – Predictions for Blockchain in Banking
9. Appendix
Additional Sources of Information on Fintech, Blockchain, and Financial Services
