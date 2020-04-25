Houston, TX Police Investigate Stabbing of Kendra Buskirk

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the stabbing of a woman at 8924 Bissonnet Street about 8:05 p.m. on Thursday (April 23).

The victim, Kendra Buskirk, 46, was transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer L. Thornton reported:

Ms. Buskirk and an unknown female got into an altercation at a bus stop at the above address. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Buskirk in the abdomen. The suspect then left the location on foot. Paramedics transported Buskirk to the hospital.

The suspect is described only as a black female.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.