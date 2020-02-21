Houston, TX: Composite Sketch Released In Sexual Assault Investigation At 10200 Harwin Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a child at 10200 Harwin Drive about 1:30 p.m. on January 12.

The suspect is described only as a light-complected Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall, with a mustache and a long black goatee. He wore blue jeans, a blue hoodie and glasses. A composite sketch of the suspect is attached to this news release.

Investigators say the suspect walked up to the female victim, 4, as she was playing in the front yard of her apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.

At this time, it is not believed the suspect is linked to any other sexual assault cases. However, investigators are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim or who has information on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at (713) 308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.