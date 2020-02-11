Houston Texas Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 9000 North Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston Texas police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9000 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) service road about 9:05 p.m. last Friday (February 7).

The male victim, 26, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant Benavidez and Officer A. Chheav reported:

The motorcyclist was stopped at a red light at the above address and West Gulfbank Road when he was struck from behind by a dark-colored SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist then struck the rear of a white Nissan Cube, also stopped at the red light. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital.

The driver of the unknown SUV fled the scene. The driver of the Nissan, along with a pregnant front-seat passenger and two children, ages 7 and 13 months, were not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at (713) 247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.