Houston Texas News: Surveillance Video Released In Kidnapping Incident At 11422 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police have released surveillance video in the kidnapping of a child that occurred at 11422 Southwest Freeway (South U.S. Highway 59) service road about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday (February 16).

The child, Richard Banahene, 5, was later found uninjured and transported to an area hospital for observation.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant M. Holbrook and Detectives M. Condon and A. Bock reported:

A woman pulled into the parking lot at the above address, went inside a business and left her son (Richard) asleep in the backseat of her Toyota Corolla with its engine running.

A gray GMC Yukon, with chrome rims, pulled up next to the Toyota while the mother was inside the business. An unknown male suspect in dark clothing got out of the backseat of the Yukon and entered the Corolla’s front passenger door. The suspect then moved over to the driver’s seat and drove away with the child still inside.

The Corolla was found a short distance away by an alert citizen who recognized the car from the description given out in the Amber Alert. Richard was found unharmed.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s) or the wanted GMC Yukon is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 3008-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.