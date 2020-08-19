Houston: Reynolds Lott Died in Fatal Shooting At 909 Greens Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 909 Greens Road about 9:45 p.m. on Monday (August 17).

The victim, Reynolds Lott, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene .

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant K. Meek and Detective T. Andrade reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a gas station at the above address and found evidence that someone had been shot at the location. Officers were then notified a male with gunshot wounds had been driven by private vehicle to a hotel at 431 Rankin Road.

Further investigation indicated both scenes were related and the victim (Mr. Lott) had been driven to the motel after the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

