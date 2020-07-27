Houston Police Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting At 1000 Greens Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman at 1000 Greens Road about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday (July 25).

The male juvenile suspect, 12, was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The identity of the victim, 51, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives E. Rossow and A. Henderson reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment at the above address. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the bedroom floor suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

There were no signs of forced entry and a witness reported seeing a suspected, dressed in all black clothing, leaving the scene.

Further investigation developed information that conflicted with witness statements. The male juvenile witness was identified as the suspect in this case and he was taken into custody without further incident.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE