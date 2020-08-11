Houston Police Investigation Into Shooting on Brian Jeffries at 2520 Winrock Boulevard

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 2520 Winrock Boulevard about 8:40 p.m. last Friday (Aug. 7).
The victim, Brian Jeffries, 37, was transported to an area hospital, where doctors stated he is expected to survive his wounds.
HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers B. Salazar and B. Godoy reported:
Mr. Jeffries and an unknown suspect got into an argument at an apartment at the above address that escalated when the suspect shot Jeffries one time in the abdomen. The suspect fled the scene. Paramedics were called and transported Jeffries to the hospital.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
