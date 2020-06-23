Houston Police: Investigation Into Shooting At 6730 Hillcroft Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of two juvenile males that occurred at 6730 Hillcroft Street about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 20).

The victims, ages 12 and 14, both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives G. Black and C. Bowling reported:

The two victims were hanging out with a group of males in the parking lot at the above address. A gray Toyota sedan pulled up and two Hispanic males inside the vehicle began arguing with one of the males outside the car. One of the males in the car pulled out a pistol and started firing at the group. The two juvenile males were struck. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

