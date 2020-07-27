Houston Police Investigation Into Shooting At 6320 Windswept Lane

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a male juvenile at 6320 Windswept Lane about 3 p.m. on Friday (July 24).

The victim, 16, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers J. Kimbrough and M. Combs reported:

According to witnesses, the victim and his friends were chased by a male suspect and an accomplice, later finding them hiding in the apartment complex at the above address. The suspect produced a handgun and he and the victim began struggling. The suspect then shot the victim in the head area before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE