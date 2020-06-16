Houston Police: Investigation Into Shooting At 2901 Fulton Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 2901 Fulton Street about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday (June 13).

The victim, Terrell Reed, 44, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers Z. Brumley and M. Althaus reported:

Mr. Reed was sitting on the porch of his apartment at the above address when a male suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette. As Reed reached into his pocket to get a cigarette, the suspect assaulted him. Both men wrestled to the ground until the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot Reed in the abdomen. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Reed to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

