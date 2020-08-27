Houston Police: Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 9450 Woodfair Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male that occurred at 9450 Woodfair Drive about 12:15 a.m. today.

The identity of the male victim is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives T. Andrade and M. Perez reported:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the above address and found the victim lying in an apartment complex walkway. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics. At this time, there is no known suspect(s) or motive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

