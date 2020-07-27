Houston Police Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 7000 Fonvilla Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 7000 Fonvilla Street about 1 a.m. on Saturday (July 25).

The identity of the victim, 18, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives W. Huff and J. Nguyen reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at the above address. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the ground near a motor vehicle under a carport. The victim, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

According to a witness, the victim was arguing with four males when between four and six gunshots were heard. The suspects, described only as black males, fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE