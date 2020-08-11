Houston Police: Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 11211 Kitty Brook Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 11211 Kitty Brook Drive about 5:30 a.m. today.

The identity of the victim, believed to be in his 40s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives D. Crowder and A. Vinogradov reported:

The victim was found by co-workers arriving at the business at the above address. The man had been shot multiple times. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. Detectives believe the shooting occurred sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

At this time, there are no known witnesses or suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

