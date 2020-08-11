Houston Police: Investigation Into Fatal Crash At 5700 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at 5700 Westheimer Road about 12:35 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 9).

The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant J. Benavidez and Officer C. Brothers reported:

Witnesses stated the victim was operating a scooter in the crosswalk at the above address when an unknown dark vehicle traveling westbound on Westheimer Road made a right turn onto Chimney Rock Road and almost struck the victim, who jumped from the scooter to avoid being hit. It was then that a possible white tow truck, traveling behind the dark vehicle, struck the victim as he was on the ground. The driver of the white truck fled the scene without rendering aid. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver and vehicle in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

