Houston Police Investigating Into Fatal Crash At 17300 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 17300 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road about 1:55 p.m. on Monday (August 17).

The identity of the female victim, 73, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant R. Reinoso and Officer N. Luu reported:

The victim was driving a black Hyundai Accent at a high rate of speed northbound on the service road at the above address. The driver of a tractor-trailer truck, also traveling northbound on the service road, stated he felt someone strike the rear of his truck. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake where she was pronounced deceased.

Th driver of the 18 -wheeler was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released.

The investigation is continuing.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE